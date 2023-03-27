The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, as they ready for their Monday, March 27 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (45-29) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves took care of business in their most recent outing 99-96 against the Warriors on Sunday. Naz Reid scored 23 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.5 7.9 5.1 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.6 5.8 4.4

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Hamstring)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score just 2.7 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Kings allow (118.5).

Minnesota has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

The Timberwolves have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 119.5 points per contest, 3.7 more than their season average of 115.8.

Minnesota makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.

The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th defensively with 111.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -7 238

