The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • The Timberwolves are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 49.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota is 22-9 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up.
  • When it scores more than 118.5 points, Minnesota is 18-7.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • At home the Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game, 1.2 more than away (115.2). On defense they give up 115.2 points per game at home, 1.7 less than away (116.9).
  • Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115.2 per game) than away (116.9).
  • At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (25.9).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf
Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee
Anthony Edwards Questionable Ankle

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.