An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes average 23.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.6).

Ohio State has put together a 23-5 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.

Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.

The 72.1 points per game the Hokies score are just 4.1 more points than the Buckeyes allow (68.0).

Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.

Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes allow defensively.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, just 8.2% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum 3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum 3/25/2023 Tennessee W 73-64 Climate Pledge Arena 3/27/2023 Ohio State - Climate Pledge Arena

Ohio State Schedule