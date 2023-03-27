Wild vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) take on the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Wild vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-130)
|Kraken (+110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 34 of their 51 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Minnesota is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
- Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 35 times.
Wild vs. Kraken Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|212 (23rd)
|Goals
|253 (5th)
|193 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (13th)
|49 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (23rd)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (23rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota went over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 212 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Wild have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 193 goals to rank third.
- Their goal differential (+19) ranks them 12th in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.