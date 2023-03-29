The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-115 win over the Kings, Edwards tallied 17 points and seven assists.

We're going to look at Edwards' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 24.5 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 5.3 Assists 3.5 4.5 3.9 PRA 30.5 34.8 31.8 PR 26.5 30.3 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Suns

Edwards has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.3% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Suns are the fifth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.9 points per game.

The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 23.4 assists per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 37 31 6 3 2 0 2 11/9/2022 35 11 3 6 0 0 2 11/1/2022 40 24 6 1 5 1 3

