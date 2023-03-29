Mike Conley Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Suns - March 29
Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.5
|15.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|3.0
|Assists
|4.5
|6.9
|4.9
|PRA
|18.5
|21.1
|22.9
|PR
|13.5
|14.2
|18
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Suns
- Conley's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns concede 111.9 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.
- The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.
- Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Mike Conley vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/18/2022
|30
|13
|4
|10
|4
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.