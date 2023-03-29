The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are 5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Timberwolves vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Suns (- 5)
  • Pick OU: Under (234.5)
  • The Suns sport a 37-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-38-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
  • Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 5 or more (65%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it better (48% of the time) than Minnesota (46.1%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 31-14, while the Timberwolves are 21-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • Minnesota is 11th in the NBA in points scored (115.9 per game) and 18th in points allowed (116).
  • The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
  • In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.

