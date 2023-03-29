Rudy Gobert, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Suns - March 29
Anthony Edwards is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) and the Phoenix Suns (40-35) go head to head at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Monday, in their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Kings 119-115. With 20 points, Jaden McDaniels was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaden McDaniels
|20
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Naz Reid
|18
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Anthony Edwards
|17
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.5 points per game), and he posts 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
- Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he puts up 13.8 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the NBA.
- McDaniels gets the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Kyle Anderson is posting 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
- Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.9 per game), and he contributes 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rudy Gobert
|15.0
|12.0
|2.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.0
|Kyle Anderson
|12.0
|7.2
|8.0
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|Mike Conley
|15.0
|3.0
|4.9
|1.4
|0.2
|2.5
|Anthony Edwards
|16.2
|4.0
|2.6
|0.4
|0.5
|2.0
|Jaden McDaniels
|15.8
|3.8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.9
|1.6
