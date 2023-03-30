Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Kauffman Stadium, with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins visiting Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-155). A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins were favored 91 times and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins averaged 1.1 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (89 total in road contests).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 23 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals had a .399 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

