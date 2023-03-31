Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 107-100 loss versus the Suns, Conley totaled seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Conley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 15.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.9 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.0 PRA 20.5 21 24 PR 14.5 14.2 19 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers

Conley's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Lakers allow 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 14 6 3 2 0 0 11/7/2022 24 14 1 12 3 0 0 11/4/2022 31 15 2 10 2 0 1

