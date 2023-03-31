The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, heading into their Friday, March 31 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) at Target Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves' last game was a 107-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. Edwards scored 31 points in the Timberwolves' loss, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.7 7.9 5 Kyle Anderson SF Questionable Illness 9.3 5.4 4.8 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Illness 9 2.4 1.7 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Illness 4.9 1.6 1.4 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Illness 24.5 5.8 4.5 Matt Ryan SF Questionable Illness 3.7 0.8 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.7 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Timberwolves are averaging 118.2 points per contest, 2.5 more than their season average (115.7).

Minnesota hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.5 on average.

The Timberwolves' 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in the NBA, and the 111.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 233

