The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) are set to square off on Friday at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves lost their most recent game to the Suns, 107-100, on Wednesday. Edwards was their leading scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31 0 6 1 1 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 25 8 2 0 0 5 Naz Reid 15 6 2 0 1 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 24.5 points per contest and 4.5 assists, while also averaging 5.8 rebounds.

Gobert posts a team-leading 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.7 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.1% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Anderson averages 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Mike Conley averages a team-leading 6.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 15.1 12.6 2.6 1.0 1.5 0.0 Kyle Anderson 11.9 7.7 8.0 1.2 0.9 0.7 Mike Conley 15.1 3.9 5.0 1.3 0.2 2.5 Anthony Edwards 16.1 3.3 3.1 0.5 0.6 1.8 Jaden McDaniels 16.1 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.6 1.5

