Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- 2-for-5 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- Buxton picked up at least one hit 50 times last season in 92 games played (54.3%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (23.9%).
- He hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games in 2022 (24 of 92), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 92), Buxton plated a run. In 13 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 41 of 92 games last year (44.6%), including scoring more than once in 18.5% of his games (17 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went seven innings.
- He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.