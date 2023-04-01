Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 56.5% of his 124 games last season, Taylor got a hit. He also had 31 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In nine of 124 games last year, he homered (7.3%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Taylor picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his 124 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 58
.288 AVG .218
.342 OBP .283
.399 SLG .316
11 XBH 11
6 HR 3
27 RBI 16
40/16 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 3
Home Away
65 GP 59
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2).
