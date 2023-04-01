The Valero Texas Open is nearing the end, and following the third round Patrick Rodgers is in first place with a score of -12.

Looking to bet on Patrick Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Rodgers has scored under par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Rodgers has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Rodgers has won one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 25 -8 271 1 18 2 4 $1.9M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one win in his past five starts at this event. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Rodgers won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Courses that Rodgers has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Rodgers shot better than 84% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Rodgers did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Rodgers carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Rodgers carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that last competition, Rodgers carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Rodgers ended the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Rodgers finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +250 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

