On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 25 of 51 games last year (49.0%) Larnach got at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (19.6%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (five of 51), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last season out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).

He scored a run in 19 of 51 games last year (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 28 .313 AVG .177 .400 OBP .245 .594 SLG .281 10 XBH 8 4 HR 1 11 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 38/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 28 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)