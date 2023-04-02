Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)
- Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- In 37.0% of his games last year (47 of 127), Gallo got a base hit, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 127), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his 127 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He touched home plate in 29.9% of his games last year (38 of 127), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.9%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.172
|AVG
|.148
|.282
|OBP
|.279
|.356
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|22
|82/26
|K/BB
|81/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (34.4%)
|4 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.2%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.9%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|15 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (24.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 35 games last season he finished with a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
