Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Taylor got a hit in 56.5% of his 124 games last season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in nine games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 7.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 24.2% of his games a year ago (30 of 124), Taylor drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 36.3% of his 124 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.283
|.399
|SLG
|.316
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|40/16
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (49.2%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (23.7%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (18.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 35 games last season he finished with a 6-14 record and had a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP.
