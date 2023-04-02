After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Taylor got a hit in 56.5% of his 124 games last season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

He hit a long ball in nine games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 7.3%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.

In 24.2% of his games a year ago (30 of 124), Taylor drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 36.3% of his 124 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 58 .288 AVG .218 .342 OBP .283 .399 SLG .316 11 XBH 11 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 40/16 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 3 Home Away 65 GP 59 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

