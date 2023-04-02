Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 17-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Trail Blazers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Timberwolves have covered the spread more often than the Trail Blazers this season, tallying an ATS record of 36-40-2, as opposed to the 34-42-1 mark of the Blazers.
- Portland and its opponents have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 78).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 13-31, while the Timberwolves are 18-17 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- So far this year, Minnesota is scoring 115.6 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 116 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- This season, the Timberwolves rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 26 per game.
- With 12.1 treys per game, the Timberwolves are 14th in the NBA. They have a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, Minnesota has taken 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 38.2% threes (28.2% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.