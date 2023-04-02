Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-16.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 36 of Minnesota's 77 games with a set total have hit the over (46.8%).
- The Timberwolves have gone 35-42-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|115.6
|229
|116
|232.6
|231.3
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|113.4
|229
|116.6
|232.6
|229.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-22-0) than it does in away games (19-20-0).
- The Timberwolves put up only one fewer point per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.6).
- Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-42
|0-0
|36-42
|Trail Blazers
|35-42
|0-0
|38-39
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Trail Blazers
|115.6
|113.4
|12
|19
|21-12
|20-6
|21-12
|21-5
|116
|116.6
|18
|21
|19-11
|22-11
|23-8
|22-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.