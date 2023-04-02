Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (2-0) against the Kansas City Royals (0-2) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 2-0 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 2.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan against the Royals and Brad Keller.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 2, Royals 1.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins entered a game as favorites 91 times last season and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.
- Minnesota had a record of 26-12, a 68.4% win rate, when it was favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Scoring 4.3 runs per game last season (696 total) ranked Minnesota 17th in the majors.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Zack Greinke
|April 1
|@ Royals
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs Jordan Lyles
|April 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brad Keller
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 6
|Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
