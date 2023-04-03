On Monday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 76 of 125 games last year (60.8%) Miranda had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • In 32.0% of his games last year (40 of 125), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 65
.277 AVG .260
.347 OBP .306
.426 SLG .426
18 XBH 22
6 HR 9
32 RBI 34
41/19 K/BB 50/9
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 68
35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Cueto takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In 25 games last season he compiled an 8-10 record and had a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP.
