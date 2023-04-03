Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • Taylor had a hit in 70 of 124 games last season, with multiple hits in 31 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 30 games last season out 124 (24.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 45 of 124 games last year (36.3%), including scoring more than once in 3.2% of his games (four times).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 58
.288 AVG .218
.342 OBP .283
.399 SLG .316
11 XBH 11
6 HR 3
27 RBI 16
40/16 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 3
Home Away
65 GP 59
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
