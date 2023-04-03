When the Minnesota Twins (3-0) and Miami Marlins (1-3) meet in an early-season game at LoanDepot park on Monday, April 3, Tyler Mahle will get the nod for the Twins, while the Marlins will send Johnny Cueto to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this matchup.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins were favored 91 times and won 55, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Twins had a record of 49-28, a 63.6% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins hit 89 homers away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 away from home.

The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Marlins won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Miami hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Marlins averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Twins vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

