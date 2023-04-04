Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)
- Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
- Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).
- He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa drove in a run in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.310
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.355
|.498
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|33
|59/30
|K/BB
|62/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|49 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (71.0%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|28 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (42.0%)
|10 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|20 (29.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.