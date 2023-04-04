Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Taylor had a hit 70 times last year in 124 games (56.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (nine of 124), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 of 124 games last season (24.2%), Taylor drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- In 45 of 124 games last season (36.3%) he scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.288
|AVG
|.218
|.342
|OBP
|.283
|.399
|SLG
|.316
|11
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|40/16
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (49.2%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (23.7%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (18.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 67th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 56th, and 3.2 K/9 ranks 94th among qualifying pitchers this season.
