Rudy Gobert and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers, Gobert had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 13.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 13.1 Assists -- 1.2 2.2 PRA 28.5 26.6 28.8 PR 26.5 25.4 26.6



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nets

Gobert has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 7.7% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.7 points per game.

The Nets are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the third-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.3 assists per contest.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 42 26 13 4 0 1 4

