At Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on YES and BSN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).

The Nets put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 112.7 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential.

The teams average 229.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 228.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 36-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 40-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 24.5 -110 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 21.5 -105 20.3 Jaden McDaniels 12.5 -105 12.1 Mike Conley 11.5 -125 11.6

Timberwolves and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +25000 +8000 +110 Nets +35000 +12000 -5882

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.