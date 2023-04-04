Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center as just 2-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Timberwolves vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 117 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Timberwolves have been less successful against the spread than the Nets this season, sporting an ATS record of 36-41-2, compared to the 41-37-0 mark of the Nets.
- Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as a favorite of 2 or more (28.1%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.6% of the time this season (36 out of 79). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (35 out of 78).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-23, while the Timberwolves are 18-18 as moneyline favorites.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- With 115.5 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 13th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 26 dimes per contest.
- So far this year, the Timberwolves are making 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.2% (16th-ranked) from downtown.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 61.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 38.1% three-pointers (28.2%).
