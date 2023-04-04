The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves dropped their last matchup 107-105 against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Anthony Edwards put up 37 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf/Illness 20.3 7.9 4.8 Austin Rivers SG Questionable Illness 4.9 1.6 1.4 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 2.8 more points per game (115.5) than the Nets give up (112.7).

Minnesota is 27-16 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

The Timberwolves have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 113.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points fewer than the 115.5 they've scored this year.

Minnesota knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.4. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 37.0% from long range.

The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -1.5 224.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.