The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on April 4, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Minnesota has a 32-19 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Timberwolves record 115.5 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 112.7 the Nets give up.

When Minnesota totals more than 112.7 points, it is 27-16.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 116 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game on the road.

Minnesota cedes 115.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.6 in away games.

The Timberwolves are making 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in road games (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.5% in home games and 37.1% on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries