(1-4) will take on the (4-0) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 2 Ks, Sandy Alcantara will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-145). A 7-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins entered a game as favorites 65 times last season and won 36, or 55.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Marlins won 16 of their 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Marlins averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Miami averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

The Twins were chosen as underdogs in 68 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those games.

Last year, the Twins won seven of 30 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Minnesota hit 89 home runs away from home last season (1.1 per game).

The Twins averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 on the road.

Twins vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+360) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

