Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 92 games last season, Buxton picked up a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 26.1% of his games in 2022 (24 of 92), including 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton drove in a run in 32 of 92 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 44.6% of his games last year (41 of 92), he scored at least one run, and in 17 (18.5%) he scored more than once.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
