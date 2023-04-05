On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

Correa had 152 hits and a .368 OBP while slugging .467.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.

Correa got a hit in 72.1% of his 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 69 .310 AVG .273 .382 OBP .355 .498 SLG .438 25 XBH 22 11 HR 11 31 RBI 33 59/30 K/BB 62/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 67 GP 69 49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%) 10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)