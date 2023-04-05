Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)
- Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- Gallo had a hit 47 times last year in 127 games (37.0%), including nine multi-hit games (7.1%).
- He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last year (18 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.6% of his games a season ago (30 of 127), Gallo drove home a run. In 13 of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored a run in 38 of his 127 games a season ago (29.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.9%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.172
|AVG
|.148
|.282
|OBP
|.279
|.356
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|22
|82/26
|K/BB
|81/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (34.4%)
|4 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.2%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.9%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|15 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (24.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
