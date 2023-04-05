Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

  • Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
  • In five of 51 games last year, he hit a home run (9.8%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
  • He came around to score 19 times in 51 games (37.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 28
.313 AVG .177
.400 OBP .245
.594 SLG .281
10 XBH 8
4 HR 1
11 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 38/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 28
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
