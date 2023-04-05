After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)

  • Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 56.3% of his games last year (63 of 112), Castro got a base hit, and in 22 of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • In eight of 112 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.1%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Castro picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 112 (22.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (six times).
  • He scored a run in 41 of 112 games last year (36.6%), including six multi-run games (5.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 49
.275 AVG .200
.310 OBP .251
.423 SLG .309
17 XBH 12
5 HR 3
19 RBI 12
39/8 K/BB 43/7
3 SB 6
Home Away
59 GP 53
37 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (49.1%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (15.1%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (39.6%)
5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.7%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • The Marlins will look to Luzardo (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
