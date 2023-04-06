The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) welcome in the Miami Heat (42-37) after victories in three home games in a row. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Heat matchup.

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 114.9 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 110.5 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Heat score 109.1 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -61 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up 224 points per game between them, four more than this game's total.

These teams allow 220.3 points per game combined, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has put together a 46-33-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 28-47-4 ATS record so far this season.

76ers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs 76ers +900 +450 -20000 Heat +13000 +5000 -751

