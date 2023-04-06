The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) square off against the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Penguins fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Wild have a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.5%) while allowing 27 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 12-10-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 44-23-10.

Minnesota has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 11 games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned eight points.

Minnesota has earned 19 points (9-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 45 games, earning 70 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-9-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 22-13-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 47 points in those games.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 17th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 20th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.64 3rd 5th 34.4 Shots 31.1 18th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31 14th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 21.7% 13th 18th 78.7% Penalty Kill % 81.3% 11th

Wild vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

