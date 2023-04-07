Joey Gallo -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

Twice in six games this year, Gallo has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings