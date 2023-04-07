Michael A. Taylor -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .200 with a double.

Taylor has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Taylor has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

