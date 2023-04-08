The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Towns, in his last game (April 4 win against the Nets) produced 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.4 18.5 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 6.9 Assists 3.5 4.8 4.0 PRA 33.5 33.3 29.4 PR -- 28.5 25.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Towns' opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 105.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.0 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Conceding 122.8 points per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the NBA on defense.

The Spurs allow 45.0 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.6 per contest, 28th in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Spurs are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 34 26 11 4 1 2 1 10/26/2022 38 21 4 7 3 1 2 10/24/2022 39 27 11 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.