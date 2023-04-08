Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has a walk while hitting .250.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.0 per game).
- Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
