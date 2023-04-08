Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 8
The San Antonio Spurs (21-59), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at , go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40). The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-14)
|232.5
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-13.5)
|232.5
|-1100
|+700
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-13.5)
|-
|-1100
|+750
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves score 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 115.7 (18th in the league) for a -28 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 122.8 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -824 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.3 points per game.
- These teams are scoring 227.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 238.5 points per game combined, six more points than this contest's over/under.
- Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 32-48-0 ATS record so far this year.
Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+10000
|-130
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
