The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) take on the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: in ,

in , TV: CW35 and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -13.5 234.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's 80 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 32 times.

The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 231.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves are 36-43-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 35 games this season and won 18 (51.4%) of those contests.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 32 40% 115.4 227.9 115.7 238.5 231.1 Spurs 38 47.5% 112.5 227.9 122.8 238.5 233.0

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 40 games on the road.

The 115.4 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.8).

When Minnesota scores more than 122.8 points, it is 14-7 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 36-43 0-1 36-44 Spurs 32-48 6-6 46-34

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Spurs 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 14-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 12-18 115.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 20-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-7 24-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-8

