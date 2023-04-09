Anthony Edwards plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Edwards totaled 33 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 151-131 win versus the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Edwards, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.6 23.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 4.6 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.4 PRA 35.5 34.7 32.3 PR -- 30.3 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Pelicans

Edwards is responsible for attempting 21.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Pelicans are the ninth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 37 37 6 5 4 0 0 12/28/2022 39 27 6 2 2 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.