The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 10 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .333 with three extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once five times this year (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

