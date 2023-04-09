Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 151-131 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Towns posted 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Below, we break down Towns' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.4 18.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.9 4 PRA 33.5 33.4 29 PR -- 28.5 25 3PM 1.5 2 1.9



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging two per game.

Towns' opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.5 points per contest, the Pelicans are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.9 assists per contest.

The Pelicans concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2022 42 26 8 5 1 1 3 11/22/2021 35 28 10 2 2 1 1 10/25/2021 40 32 14 7 4 2 2 10/23/2021 29 25 4 2 3 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.