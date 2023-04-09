Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosApril 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • Jeffers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (31 of 67), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games last year (seven of 67), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers drove in a run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He scored in 19 of 67 games last season (28.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (five times).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Brown (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
