Ryan Jeffers is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosApril 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Jeffers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (31 of 67), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (17.9%).

He hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games last year (seven of 67), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers drove in a run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He scored in 19 of 67 games last season (28.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 33 .230 AVG .188 .319 OBP .254 .380 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 34 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)