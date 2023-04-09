On Sunday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.459), slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.976) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
  • Larnach has had a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits four times (50.0%).
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros' 4.38 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending Brown (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
